CJI BR Gavai’s Shoe Attacker Rakesh Kishore Justifies Act, Says He Was ‘Emotionally Hurt’ By Court Remarks

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during court proceedings on Monday, defended his behaviour on Tuesday, saying he acted out of emotional pain after feeling ridiculed in a past hearing involving a religious case. Following the courtroom outburst, the Bar Council of India immediately suspended Kishore’s licence.

The 71-year-old lawyer reportedly walked up to the raised dais, removed his shoe, and attempted to throw it toward the bench led by CJI Gavai. Security officials swiftly stopped him. Kishore later told ANI that the CJI should respect the dignity of his office and criticised Gavai’s comments in Mauritius, where he had spoken against “bulldozer justice,” stating that India is governed by the rule of law. Kishore questioned this stance, defending Uttar Pradesh’s anti-encroachment drives and saying he felt deeply offended.

Justice Gavai’s earlier statement had drawn from a 2024 ruling that declared extrajudicial demolitions unconstitutional. Kishore claimed that during a PIL hearing on September 16, the CJI made remarks that mocked the plea, which left him hurt. He further alleged that the judiciary treated religious issues unfairly, citing instances like Haldwani and the Nupur Sharma case, and accused the court of being biased against matters related to Sanatan Dharma.

Asserting that he was neither intoxicated nor impulsive, Kishore described his actions as a result of long-standing emotional distress. He said he did not fear any consequences or regret what he did. He also criticised the perceived misuse of caste identity and claimed that his act was a protest against “judicial insensitivity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, calling it an act that “angered every Indian.” He spoke to CJI Gavai and commended his composure, saying it reflected his commitment to justice and constitutional values. The Supreme Court Bar Association also issued a resolution denouncing Kishore’s conduct and reaffirming its support for judicial dignity.