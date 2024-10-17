Live
CJI Chandrachud Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna As Next Supreme Court Chief
- Justice Sanjiv Khanna set to become India's next Chief Justice from November 11, bringing extensive legal expertise and landmark judgments to the role with a tenure until May 2025.
- The admission process took place on CJI Chandrachud delivered recommendation letter on October 17.
The leadership of India's apex court is set for transition as Chief Justice Chandrachud formally recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India, following established protocols of judicial succession.
Key Aspects:
1. Appointment Process:
- CJI Chandrachud delivered recommendation letter on October 17
- Follows government's October 12 request for successor nomination
- Aligns with Memorandum of Procedure guidelines
- Appointment notification expected soon
2. Timeline Details:
- Justice Khanna to assume office: November 11, 2024
- CJI Chandrachud's retirement: November 10, 2024
- Tenure duration: Approximately 6 months
- Retirement date: May 13, 2025
3. Professional Background:
- Enrolled with Delhi Bar Council in 1983
- Started at Tis Hazari district courts
- Elevated to Delhi High Court in 2005
- Appointed to Supreme Court in 2019
- Expertise in constitutional, commercial, and criminal law
4. Notable Contributions:
- Landmark judgments on electoral bonds
- Article 370 constitutional bench
- RTI and judicial transparency rulings
- PMLA case interpretations
- Electoral reforms decisions
The transition represents a continuation of India's judicial leadership with Justice Khanna's extensive experience and significant contributions to Indian jurisprudence.