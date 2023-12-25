Class 9 student collapses on teacher, dies of suspected heart attack in Jaipur school

Jaipur: Class 9 student Yogesh Singh collapsed on his way to the classroom in a private school here and succumbed to suspected cardiac arrest, officials said on Monday.

The tragic event occurred on December 19.

Head Constable Manoj Kumar of the Kardhani police station said that immediate action was taken by the school administration and the 14-year-old student was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, and then referred to the SMS Hospital.

However, despite all efforts, he did not survive.

Following a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family.

The police probe confirmed that there were no indications of foul play in the tragic incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that the cause of death is likely a cardiac arrest. Samples obtained from the deceased are under examination.

School official, Vinod, said that Singh's elder brother had dropped him off at school on December 19 morning.

"He was heading to his classroom where some students had come and some were still coming. He fell on his teacher, who was standing at the classroom's door," he said.

The police thoroughly investigated the incident and asserted that the family has not raised any suspicions.