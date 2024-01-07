Class 9 student in UP gang-raped by six youths for two years, videos posted online

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student was gang-raped by six youths multiple times during the past two years in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

The accused had made obscene videos and taken photos of the student and was being blackmailed by the accused.

The accused made these videos viral on social media after which her family came to know about the matter.

On Saturday, the father reached the police station with the student and filed a complaint naming all the accused. Police have registered a case against the accused under several sections, including POCSO.

Police said that all the accused will be arrested soon. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

According to reports, the girl’s mother is mentally unwell and she lives in the Mirzapur area of the district. The victim has a younger brother and her father works outside the district.

Taking advantage of the family situation, accused Neeraj seduced and raped the girl. Then the accused made an obscene video of her.

After this, while blackmailing the girl, accused Neeraj's relatives Pappu, Guddu, Satyam, Shivam and other youths also raped her.

It is alleged that all the accused kept raping and abusing the girl for two years. When the student protested, the accused got angry and threatened the student to make her obscene video viral and kill her brother. The girl remained silent and tolerated everything.

When the accused posted the videos on social media, her father came to know of his daughter’s ordeal.

On the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP), a case has been registered against all the accused under sections of POCSO Act and rape.

Circle Office (CO) Jalalabad Ajay Rai said that the matter was being investigated. Strict action will be taken against the accused.