Live
- U19 Men's World Cup: Musheer Khan's 131, Pandey's 4-19 help India thrash New Zealand by 214 runs
- 'No document placed in house on ERCP': Raj LoP questions CM
- Farmers resume protest against Greater Noida authority, to ban entry of BJP leaders in villages
- Ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed, son injured in car crash
- Two held in Kalkaji Temple stage collapse incident
- BJP won Chandigarh mayoral elections by committing 'fraud in broad daylight', says Kejriwal
- BJP Coordination Committee meeting held over Lok Sabha elections
- Telangana Congress seeks applications for Lok Sabha tickets
- BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls; opposition allies cry foul, move high court
- Nagaland: Areca Nuts worth Rs 14.32 crores seized by Assam Rifles
Just In
Class VI girl dies in TN due to dengue fever
A Class VI girl student in Periyakurumbatheru village, around 8 km from Tirupathur, died of dengue fever on Tuesday.
Chennai: A Class VI girl student in Periyakurumbatheru village, around 8 km from Tirupathur, died of dengue fever on Tuesday.
According to panchayat health officials, 10 persons are under treatment for dengue in the area.
The deceased has been identified as Surveda (11), who was studying in the government higher secondary school in the village.
Tamil Nadu health officials have confirmed her identity.
Suveda was treated for high fever at a private hospital a few days ago from where she was discharged and taken back home. However, her health worsened, and she died while being taken to a private hospital in Vaniyambadi town during early morning hours of Tuesday.
Her father, S. Raja, had sustained injuries in a bull race he attended as a spectator on January 24.
The district administration has commenced taking preventive measures, which include fogging and clearing of stagnant water in the abandoned areas.