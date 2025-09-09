Clean energy is today’s responsibility: Sood

New Delhi: Delhi Education and Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inaugurated the Yogi Goswami Clean Energy Laboratory at Delhi Technological University (DTU), calling it a milestone in India’s clean energy journey and a step towards the country’s Atmanirbhar vision.

“Clean energy is not tomorrow’s dream, it is today’s responsibility. With DTU’s innovation, Delhi will set a benchmark for sustainable and future-ready governance,” Sood said.

The laboratory has been set up under the Nodal Centre of Excellence in Energy Transition (NCEET), DTU, with support from Professor Yogi Goswami, a distinguished alumnus of 1969, an official statement of DTU said.

Highlighting India’s progress, the minister said the country had achieved its 2030 target of sourcing 50 per cent of energy requirements from clean sources five years ahead of schedule. In June 2025, clean energy contributed 31 per cent of national electricity while coal dependency dropped by three per cent, he noted.

India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity now stands at 224.8 GW, including 117 GW solar and 51.7 GW wind, Sood said, adding that 83 per cent of power sector investments in 2024 were directed towards clean energy. On Delhi’s achievements, the minister said the Legislative Assembly has become the first in the country to run entirely on solar power with a 500 kW plant.

Rooftop solar subsidies have been raised to Rs 10,000 per kW to make installations more affordable, while CM schools are piloting zero-waste campuses to instil sustainability among students, he added.

DTU Vice Chancellor Prateek Sharma said the new facility would strengthen India’s mission to achieve its net-zero target by 2070.

“It is the responsibility of engineers and scientists to ensure sustainable development through research and innovation,” he said.

Professor Goswami emphasised the importance of sustainable alternatives beyond finite resources, while another alumnus, Dr Durga Das Agrawal, urged students to work hard, remain hopeful and give back to society.

On the occasion, DTU felicitated Sood with the Distinguished Service Award for his contributions to public service, education and urban infrastructure.