CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Tihar jail, AAP Party workers celebrated at the party office

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's chief minister, has been released from Tihar Jail. Outside Tihar, he was greeted by a huge crowd of Aam Aadmi Party members, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.



After coming out of Tihar, Kejriwal addressed his workers and said, "I want to thank millions of people for praying for me. He said that lakhs of people went to temples and mosques. He said, I was honest; I was right; that is why God supported me. Furthermore, he said, the prison bars cannot weaken Kejriwal's courage. Keep doing what the Almighty has shown me. I have been fighting against the anti-national forces who are working to weaken the country all my life and will continue to do so. Kejriwal said that my life is dedicated to the country."

Aam Aadmi Party supporters have been celebrating after Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court. Following the Supreme Court's verdict, AAP officials and workers celebrated fiercely at the party office and distributed sweets. Kejriwal supporters say that the Delhi CM's coming out of jail will be visible in the assembly elections of Haryana and Delhi.

A Delhi court issued orders for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release after the Supreme Court granted him bail on Friday in the alleged excise policy fraud case. Special Judge Rakesh Syal issued this ruling after Kejriwal's attorneys presented a Rs 10 lakh bail bond with two sureties in court. The court also accepted the request of the defense lawyers that the release order be sent through a special employee for Kejriwal's immediate release.