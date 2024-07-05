CM asks BMC to prepare Rs 200 cr plan to check urban flooding

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asked the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to prepare a Rs 200 crore action plan to mitigate urban flooding in the State capital. The Chief Minister issued the direction to the BMC while chairing a State-level Natural Calamity Committee meeting here.

“Flood-like situation is reported in urban areas such as Bhubaneswar after light to moderate rainfall. To tackle urban flooding, the BMC has been asked to prepare a Rs 200 crore proposal and submit it to the government for approval,” Majhi told reporters after the meeting.

Many low-lying areas in Bhubaneswar were inundated recently after heavy rain, which also caused traffic snarl on roads. The State government has decided to create 10 new units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) from the present 20 to strengthen disaster management, he said.

Five regional fire hubs in different parts of the State will be set up to tackle disasters, the Chief Minister said.

The State government has taken steps to strengthen the fire service wing at an estimated cost of Rs 394 crore from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). It was decided at the meeting to make provision for another Rs 200 crore fund in this regard.

Majhi directed the Water Resources department to take steps on a war-footing for immediate repair of the weak riverbanks and embankments in the State. The Urban Development department has been directed to clear the drains in the urban areas so that the floodwaters can smoothly get discharged through drains during heavy rainfall.

In addition to this, a long-term action plan will be prepared with the technical support from IIT Delhi to mitigate flooding in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other urban areas, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to operationalise 24/7 control rooms in district headquarters and other offices during monsoon.

He asked the Health department to stock enough anti-snake venom in all health centres as more instances of snakebites are reported during monsoon.

The Chief Minister said that people can get advance information about calamities through the Satark mobile application. In view of possible flooding in the State, Majhi asked the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to coordinate with all the departments to reduce the impact.