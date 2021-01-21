CM Gehlot worried over slow vaccination in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The vaccination drive in Rajasthan has been slow to take off ever since it began on January 16.

As per health officials, on January 16, the total rate of vaccination drive in the desert state was 73.79 per cent while on January 18, it came down to 68.72 per cent and next on January 19, the rate went down further to 54 per cent.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the alleged spat between pharmaceutical companies Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India for the dwindling vaccination rate.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Gehlot expressing his worry on the slow vaccination rate, said, "Health workers in few numbers have come up for vaccination. This is also due to the rhetoric between the two vaccine manufacturers for commercial reasons. Yesterday, Bharat Biotech released guidelines regarding its vaccine. If these guidelines were already issued, people would have had more trust in the vaccine."

The CM also gave a call to health workers to come forward for vaccination.

"I appeal to the health workers to come forward to get the vaccine," he said in another tweet.

Gehlot will also hold a meeting regarding Covid-19 review and vaccination at his residence on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.