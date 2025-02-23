CM holds discussions with Vaishnaw on railway infra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday held detailed discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the various issues related to the development of the railway infrastructure in Odisha. Majhi, who is on a visit to the national capital, called on Vaishnaw on Friday.

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned several significant infrastructure projects for Odisha, including 250-km new railway line between Gopalpur and Rayagada, and the final location survey for the doubling of Nuapada-Gunupur-Therubali line. These initiatives aim to bolster economic development, particularly in southern Odisha. Majhi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s continued focus on the State’s progress. “The discussions emphasised the construction of Joda-Badabil and Badabil-Barasuan railway lines, which are expected to facilitate the establishment of an industrial corridor connecting Badabil, Joda and Keonjhar. This development is anticipated to create numerous employment opportunities and accelerate the region’s growth,” said the CMO.

The Railway Minister, during the meeting with Majhi, highlighted the Central government’s commitment to Odisha’s development, noting that projects worth Rs 73,000 crore are currently underway in the State. Vaishnaw further noted that since 2014, Odisha has seen the construction of 2,046 km of new railway lines, surpassing the total rail network of Malaysia. He said the focus includes enhancing connectivity in tribal and aspirational districts, with eight new lines worth Rs 20,000 crore approved during Modi-led government’s third term.

As many as 59 stations in Odisha are being upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and 16 of them are in the aspirational districts. As per the CMO, Vaishnaw said during the meeting that the establishment of the Rayagada division has been initiated, and six Vande Bharat trains are now operational in Odisha. Vaishnaw emphasised the Central government remains committed to further expanding the State’s railway infrastructure in the coming years.