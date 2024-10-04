CM inaugurates pink bus toilet on 1st day of Navratri

Gorakhpur: To enhance facilities ensuring the dignity and respect of women, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the pink bus toilet on Park Road in Civil Lines on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off door-to-door garbage collection vehicles, state-of-the-art sewage cleaning machines, the Bandicoot robot, and a de-watering faecal sludge safety machine imported under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Additionally, he released the Swachh Pandal poster for Navratri Durgotsav, encouraging people to celebrate a zero-waste festival.

After cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the pink bus toilet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the facility and reviewed the arrangements inside.

He also inaugurated the café located behind the pink bus toilet, engaging with and encouraging the women managing the café.

With the launch of this pink bus toilet in the Civil Lines area by the Municipal Corporation, the total number of such facilities has now reached two. The first pink toilet is already operational in front of the Buddha Gate on Ramgarhtal Road.

The pink bus toilet has been created by modifying roadways buses that were declared as junk. It features both Indian and Western toilets, as well as a wash basin and a café. A solar system has also been installed to meet the electricity needs of the facility.

Present at the event were Mayor Dr. Manglesh Shrivastava, MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLA Vipin Singh, Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal,

BJP Mahanagar President Rajesh Gupta, Councilor Ajay Rai, and several other councilors.