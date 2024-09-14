CM Kejriwal and his wife Sunita visited the house of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister, met with and congratulated renowned Supreme Court attorney Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday. He went to Singhvi's residence with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal. CM Kejriwal thanked Singhvi for strongly presenting his case against the CBI in the Supreme Court.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi is defending Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing ED and CBI cases before the Supreme Court. When Arvind Kejriwal was detained by the CBI shortly after being granted bail in the ED case as part of a conspiracy to keep him in jail for a longer period of time, Abhishek Manu Singhvi strongly opposed it in the Supreme Court. None of the CBI attorneys' arguments stood up to Singhvi's powerful arguments, and the Supreme Court granted Arvind Kejriwal bail on Friday.