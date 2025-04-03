CM launches ‘Shishu Vatika’ in schools

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched the ‘Shishu Vatika’ initiative to extend pre-school education to children in 5-6 years age group in all schools in the State under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Little children who begin their life’s journey in education were welcomed in a traditional manner at the ‘Shishu Vatika’ opened in all government-run schools through ‘Prabesh Ustav’ or entry festival. Later, the kids were handheld to ‘Khadi Chhuan’ (touching chalks) programme where they attempted to write something on the slate for the first time in their life. Children in the age group of 5-6 years will be admitted in a pre-school class under the Shishu Vatika initiative.

After launching the programme, the Chief Minister, who was a teacher by profession, was seen sitting on the floor of a classroom at Badagada High School here and holding the hand of a kid and enabling her to write ‘sunya’ (zero) on her slate. Majhi, later served food to schoolchildren of classes 9 and 10. The State has launched the mid-day meal scheme for students of classes 9 and 10 from April, 2025. The Shishu Vatika system was introduced to provide quality education under the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. “The State government is committed to provide quality education to the students of Odisha. Therefore, we have implemented the NEP 2020 and started Shishu Vatika programmes in schools across the State. To encourage students, ‘Prabesh Utsav’ and ‘Khadi Chhuan’ are being organised,” Majhi said, adding that the Shishu Vatika initiative will play a crucial role in building a modern, self-reliant and empowered future of children.

“Let’s all join this programme and let us build a bright future for children,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the Shishu Vatika launch was also part of ‘Odia Pakshya’ being celebrated to highlight the State’s language, literature, culture, tradition, food, dress and other aspects of Odia life.

Stating that efforts are being made to make the first day in school memorable, the children were welcomed at Shishu Vatika with flowers and by applying the customary ‘chandan tikas’ on their foreheads. Majhi said, “We are hell-bent on imparting quality education to students. To bring it into action, we have implemented the NEP 2020. For the children who are beginning their educational journey, Shishu Vatikas have been opened across the State.”