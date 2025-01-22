CM Majhi asks ministers to expedite people-oriented works

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday asked all his ministers to expedite people-oriented works and speed up developmental activities in the State. Majhi said this at the Council of Ministers meeting chaired by him on Monday evening.

He reviewed the progress of different departments in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo and other ministers.

While reviewing the expenditure incurred so far as per provisions of the budget 2024-25, Majhi directed all the departments to accelerate spending and undertake developmental activities on a priority basis.

He reviewed the expenditure under health services, infrastructure improvement, social security, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya and rural drinking water supply schemes.

The progress of road and bridge construction by Public Works, Rural Development department and improvement of National Highway in Odisha along with opening of cold storages, school improvement and water resources projects were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the release of the 4th phase of the first instalment to the beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana.

He also stressed on strengthening the police service. The Chief Minister advised the department secretaries to take up new programmes. He said many departments have done good work. Though the overall expenditure was satisfactory, the Chief Minister asked all departments to achieve 100 per cent expenditure target before the budget which will be presented in the Assembly in the next two months.

He asked the ministers and secretaries to get out of the old pattern and implement long-term and new schemes in their departments. The Chief Minister also informed the ministers about Utkarsh Odisha, the State’s flagship business summit later this month.