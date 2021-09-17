CM Naveen Patnaik greets PM on his birthday, wishes him good health

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday and wished him good health.

The state unit of BJP offered 'Diya' (traditional lamp) in Lord Lingaraj Temple here and launched the public outreach program, ''Seva our Samarpan'', on the occasion of Modi's birthday. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said: ''Warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendaramodi Ji. Wishing you good health and long life.'' Odisha Governor's office in its Twitter post said: ''Hon'ble Governor conveys his best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and wishes him best of health and long life in service of the nation, which needs his able guidance and visionary leadership for years to come.'' Odisha BJP state president Samir Mohanty launched the party's ''Seva our samarpan'' Abhiyan on the occasion of Modi's birthday.

Apart from organizing a Deep Prajwalan camp at Lord Lingaraj Temple, the BJP's Yuva Morcha also conducted a blood donation camp on the occasion.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also greeted the Prime Minister with sand art using 2035 seashells at Puri beach in Odisha.

''Wishing Our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with a long and healthy life to serve mother India. I've created a standard installation used 2035 seashells with the message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha,'' Sudarshan said in a Twitter post attaching a picture of the sand art.





