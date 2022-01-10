  • Menu
CM Nitish Kumar tested Corona Positive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File/Photo)

Highlights

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become Corona positive. On the advice of doctors, he is in isolation at home.

He has appealed to everyone to take covid friendly precautions.

This information has been given by the Chief Minister's Office by tweeting on Monday.


It has been said that the Chief Minister has been found positive in the corona report.

