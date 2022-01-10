CM Nitish Kumar tested Corona Positive

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become Corona positive. On the advice of doctors, he is in isolation at home.

He has appealed to everyone to take covid friendly precautions.

This information has been given by the Chief Minister's Office by tweeting on Monday.





माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार कोरोना जाँच में पॉज़िटिव पाये गए हैं। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर वह होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। उन्होंने सभी से कोविड अनुकूल सावधानियां बरतने की अपील की है। — CMO Bihar (@officecmbihar) January 10, 2022

It has been said that the Chief Minister has been found positive in the corona report.