Live
- Finland opens door for skilled Indian professionals
- My statement on power sharing pact between Karnataka CM, Dy CM true: BJP's Ashoka
- My Perfect Paper - An Overview of the Features
- South Korean ex-Prez Park calls for unity within ruling party ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
- DCM slams Kannada actors, draws opposition ire
- Fraudster arrested for cheating investors of `5.8 lakh
- India’s manufacturing growth slows but stays strong in Feb: Report
- 8,000 chickens die due to suspected bird flu
- PMI scheme: MCA announces over 3,100 paid IT and software development internships
- Most people over 50 in India unaware of shingles disease, despite being at risk
Just In
CM participates in Run for Similipal
: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday flagged off a mini-marathon to promote the conservation of Similipal tiger reserve in Mayurbhanj district. Majhi, on a two-day visit to Mayurbhanj district, participated in the mini marathon (Run for Similipal) by running a short distance
Baripada: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday flagged off a mini-marathon to promote the conservation of Similipal tiger reserve in Mayurbhanj district. Majhi, on a two-day visit to Mayurbhanj district, participated in the mini marathon (Run for Similipal) by running a short distance. Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia was also present at the event. Majhi said the Similipal biosphere is famous across the world. To create awareness among people for its conservation and protection, the marathon was organised, he said.
Over 900 students participated in the 10-km mini marathon kicked off from Jashipur near Baripada in the district.
Similipal, located in Mayurbhanj district, is a UNESCO-recognised site. Spread over 2,750 square kilometres, the reserve has varieties of plant species and 96 types of orchids. It is home to 42 species of mammals, 242 varieties of birds and 30 reptile categories.
Besides rare melanistic tigers, Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, Asian elephants, sambar, barking deer, gaur, jungle cat, wild boar, four-horned antelope and giant squirrels are also found in it.