CM welcomes constructive criticism; ‘fixing mess’ left behind by AAP

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday welcomed “constructive criticism” over waterlogging and civic issues in Delhi and lashed out at the AAP saying her government is “fixing the mess” left behind by the previous regime.

Gupta’s reaction comes a day after, AAP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi, shared multiple videos on social media showing waterlogging in residential and industrial areas, and tar-geted the government for failing to address the issue.

Speaking at the launch of Ayushman Arogya Mandir health facilities, the CM said, “The same people who now post videos saying ‘look at this road, look at this water’, were in power five months ago. Why didn’t they fix it then?” No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party over the Delhi chief minister’s charges and claims.

Gupta called the opposition AAP “better half” of the BJP government saying the party point out things it could not do while in power in Delhi for over a decade.

“We welcome constructive criticism, but the truth is that we are now fixing the mess they left behind,” she said.

Gupta took a dig at AAP saying she was still looking for the health model which it touted as world level.

“They spent thousands of crores of rupees on hospitals but could not complete even one. Four ICU hospitals were to be started by the previous AAP government but only pillars were erected. Even ap-pointments were stuck and hospitals were clubbed to be headed by just one medical superintendent,” the chief minister said. The Delhi government will now develop seven super speciality hospitals in place of the incomplete ones and strengthen the healthcare system by digitising it, CM Gupta said. The BJP government will rectify every shortcoming pointed by the AAP leaders because their party could not do so while ruling Delhi, she added.