CM Yogi Offers Prayers at Hanumangarhi & Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, October 8: Ayodhya, the sacred city of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, once again resonated with devotion on Wednesday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived for a day-long visit. The Chief Minister began his pilgrimage with darshan and puja at Sankat Mochan Hanumangarhi, where he prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and peace of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Following his visit to Hanumangarhi, the Chief Minister proceeded to the Ram Temple. After performing the aarti, he bowed at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, performed a circumambulation of the sanctum, and closely reviewed the progress of the temple construction. Officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust apprised him of the current status and the upcoming phases of the temple’s development.

After offering prayers, the Chief Minister left the temple premises with folded hands, acknowledging the warm greetings of devotees and citizens as chants of “Jai Shri Ram” filled the air.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accorded a grand welcome at the helipad at Ramkatha Park, where public representatives and officials greeted him with bouquets.

Notably, this marked the Chief Minister’s first visit to Ayodhya in October. This visit reflected both his deep spiritual reverence and his keen focus on monitoring the progress of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple construction.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Agriculture and District In-charge Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLAs Ved Prakash Gupta, Amit Singh Chauhan, Ramchandra Yadav, Abhay Singh, and Chandrabhanu Paswan, along with BJP District President Sanjeev Singh, Mahanagar President Kamlesh Srivastava, and other dignitaries, were present to welcome the Chief Minister at the helipad.