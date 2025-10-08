Live
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Directs Early Notification for First Phase of MPTC & ZPTC Elections
- Women’s World Cup: Sushma backs top-order and keeper Richa to come good amid mixed returns
- Pakistan witnesses alarming spike in violence in 2025: Report
- Andhra Pradesh SIPB approves investment proposals worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore
- Delhi University VC meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, discusses roadmap for growth
- Interstate wanted criminal Imran arrested from Haryana’s Palwal after 8 years on the run
- Bombay High Court denies permission for international travel to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
- AI-powered financial solutions can be viably delivered at Rs150–250 per month, and with scale and falling inference costs, could reach as low as Rs 50 within 3-4 years: BCG Report
- Unnati Foundation Launches New Vocational Training Centre in Kakinada To Empower Local Youth
- Salaries in India Projected to Increase by Nine Percent in 2026, Aon Study
CM Yogi Offers Prayers at Hanumangarhi & Ram Temple in Ayodhya
CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanumangarhi and Ram Temple in Ayodhya, seeking blessings and promoting religious harmony. Read full coverage here.
Ayodhya, October 8: Ayodhya, the sacred city of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram, once again resonated with devotion on Wednesday as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived for a day-long visit. The Chief Minister began his pilgrimage with darshan and puja at Sankat Mochan Hanumangarhi, where he prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and peace of the people of Uttar Pradesh.
Following his visit to Hanumangarhi, the Chief Minister proceeded to the Ram Temple. After performing the aarti, he bowed at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, performed a circumambulation of the sanctum, and closely reviewed the progress of the temple construction. Officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust apprised him of the current status and the upcoming phases of the temple’s development.
After offering prayers, the Chief Minister left the temple premises with folded hands, acknowledging the warm greetings of devotees and citizens as chants of “Jai Shri Ram” filled the air.
Earlier, upon his arrival in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accorded a grand welcome at the helipad at Ramkatha Park, where public representatives and officials greeted him with bouquets.
Notably, this marked the Chief Minister’s first visit to Ayodhya in October. This visit reflected both his deep spiritual reverence and his keen focus on monitoring the progress of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple construction.
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Agriculture and District In-charge Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Mayor Girishpati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLAs Ved Prakash Gupta, Amit Singh Chauhan, Ramchandra Yadav, Abhay Singh, and Chandrabhanu Paswan, along with BJP District President Sanjeev Singh, Mahanagar President Kamlesh Srivastava, and other dignitaries, were present to welcome the Chief Minister at the helipad.