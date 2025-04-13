CM Yogi slams SP, Congress for depriving Dalits of their basic rights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of being habitual exploiters of Dalits and other marginalised communities, during a key address at the ‘Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan’ workshop held in Lucknow.

“These parties which preach social justice are the same ones that, in practice, deprive Dalits of their basic rights,” said CM Yogi.

“Whenever there’s an illegal encroachment on Dalit huts or land, you’ll find their people behind it. It is these very parties that occupy land meant for the poor. But today, under our government, strict action is being taken to protect the marginalised.”

Referring to a disturbing incident in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, the Chief Minister added, “Three Hindu individuals were brutally killed and their homes demolished, yet those raising slogans of equality and justice stay silent when the truth doesn’t suit their narrative.”

He highlighted how the opposition consistently disrespected icons of Indian history and unity. “They glorify Aurangzeb in Maharashtra and insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They choose to honour Jinnah while we celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with ‘Run for Unity’,” he said, alleging that the SP had once celebrated Jinnah on Patel’s birth anniversary.

He further accused these parties of using the Constitution as a political tool.

“Before elections, they walk around with printed copies of the Constitution, pretending to protect it, yet these are the same people who conspired to defeat Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1952 and 1954,” said Yogi, recalling how Ambedkar, who faced political sabotage, was denied a parliamentary seat.

“In 1952, they ensured Babasaheb lost by 78,000 votes. Again in 1954, Nehru himself campaigned against him. That’s the legacy of these parties,” he asserted.

As the 10-day state-wide awareness campaign progresses, the Chief Minister positioned it as a movement to “expose the DNA of those who historically insulted great leaders from Shivaji to Ambedkar, from Patel to Maharana Pratap.”