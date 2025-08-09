CM Yogi urges patriotism at Kakori Train Action centenary

Lucknow: On Friday, after the Kakori Train Action Centenary Celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a heartfelt tribute to the revolutionaries who laid down their lives for India’s freedom. Calling upon the younger generation to embrace patriotism and Swadeshi, he said, “Swadeshi should be the aim and mantra of our lives. We will live for Swadeshi and die for our country. When India advances with this spirit of patriotism, no power in the world can harm us.” He added that the message of freedom continues to inspire all of us to move forward with this resolve.

During the event, the Chief Minister saluted the martyrs of the Kakori train action, planted a Peepal tree at the venue, and participated in a Raksha Bandhan celebration by having rakhis tied by young girls, to whom he gifted sweets and chocolates. He also clicked photographs and selfies at the museum, honored the families of martyred soldiers on stage, and released a book based on the historic Kakori incident. The program featured cultural performances by the Culture Department, including a dramatic portrayal of the Kakori train action.

Yogi recalled the courage of the revolutionaries who, on 9 August 1925, seized the British government’s treasury in Kakori and used it to fuel the freedom struggle. He noted that while only ₹4,600 was taken during the action, the British government spent over ₹10 lakh to capture them. Bravehearts like Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh, and Rajendranath Lahiri were executed without trial. Chandrashekhar Azad evaded capture by the British, choosing instead to fight valiantly and embrace martyrdom.