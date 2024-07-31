Coaching institutes in Patna asked to adhere to safety guidelines

Live
Just In
Patna: The Patna district administration has mandated that all coaching institutes adhere to safety guidelines.
This directive was issued during a meeting chaired by Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh and attended by the majority of coaching centre operators on Wednesday.
However, prominent educationist Khan Sir was absent from the meeting.
On Tuesday evening, a team from the Patna district administration, led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, inspected Khan Sir's GS coaching institute.
The inspection covered various aspects, including fire safety equipment, building bylaws, entry and exit gates, and other safety measures. The team identified some deficiencies and asked that corrective action be taken.
Khan Sir was also asked to present the registration papers of the institute, for which he requested two days' time to comply.
As a result of these findings, Khan Sir's GS coaching institute was closed from Wednesday, with a notice posted indicating that all classes would be suspended for the day.
On Wednesday, a large number of students, unaware of the closure of the coaching institute, arrived only to find it closed. They subsequently returned to their homes and hostels.
Locations like Bhikhana Pahadi, Musallahpur Haat, Langar Toli, Machua Toli, Annie Besant Road, Thakurbari Road, Khajanchi Road, and others are known for their high density and host numerous coaching institutes.
These areas are now under scrutiny.