Coal dust threatens Jharsuguda’s greenery

Jharsuguda: An international research study has brought to light the alarming impact of coal dust on Jharsuguda’s vegetation, suggesting deeper environmental damage than previously thought. Conducted by the University of Southampton (UK) in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, the study used satellite data and field samples to assess how foliar dust—coal particles settling on plant leaves—impairs photosynthesis.

Jharsuguda, known as Odisha’s industrial hub, is already grappling with coal-related pollution, depleting groundwater and dying rivers. The new findings add to the growing environmental concerns, as researchers found that layers of coal dust on leaves are reducing plants’ ability to absorb sunlight and convert it into energy.

“When we think about coal mining, we often think about direct, visible impacts on pollution and health,” said Professor Jadunandan Dash from the University of Southampton. “But our study aims to uncover the hidden costs of mining, which affect not just human health but the ecological balance as well.”

Experts warn that the continuing environmental degradation poses a serious threat to sustainable development in the region. The study urges policymakers to adopt dust-control measures and invest in ecological restoration to prevent irreversible damage.