Codeine-based cough syrup, Tramadol tablets worth Rs 25.54 lakh seized in Vadodara

Special Operations Group (SOG) of Vadodara in Gujarat seized a large quantity of Codeine-based cough syrup bottles and Tramadol capsules worth Rs 25.54 lakh from a godown.

Based on a tip-off, the SOG raided the residences of the accused Vipul Rajput and Keyur Rajput leading to the seizure of codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 7.89 lakh. Following this, the police obtained a six-day remand of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused revealed information about a rented godown, after which the SOG team raided the godown and confiscated a massive cache of illegal codeine syrup and Tramadol capsules totalling Rs 25.54 lakh in value.

The godown, located at Palm Exotica near Shri Por Timbi village in Waghodia, was rented just eight days prior.

The SOG is now investigating the source of the contraband and the intended recipients. Vipul Rajput owns ‘Auckland Pharmacy’, while Keyur Rajput operates ‘Maa Medical Store’. The duo stored the illegal stock at Vipul's residence and discreetly sold it to addicts. To avoid detection, deliveries were made via two-wheelers, and the original labels on the medicine bottles were altered.

The police are further probing the supply chain and potential accomplices involved in this illegal drug racket.

Gujarat has witnessed several significant seizures of illegal codeine-based cough syrups in recent years, highlighting a concerning trend in the misuse and illicit distribution of such medications.

In June 2018, a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) led to the confiscation of over 42,000 bottles of Safecod Cough Syrup containing codeine phosphate. The largest seizure was made at a godown near the Rajpur bus stand in Patan, where 37,198 bottles were found.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly procured the drug from a manufacturer in Himachal Pradesh and was distributing it illegally across the state.

In September 2020, another operation by the FDCA and the State Monitoring Cell of Gujarat Police uncovered 4,942 bottles of codeine-infused cough syrups in Bavla. Valued at approximately Rs 5.72 lakh, these Schedule H drugs were being sold without prescriptions. The primary suspect, a former medical store owner whose license had been previously revoked for similar offences, was found illegally stockpiling and selling these syrups.

More recently, in March 2024, the Local Crime Branch of Morbi Police seized 90,000 bottles of codeine-laced cough syrup worth Rs 1.84 crore. The syrups were trafficked from Jharkhand to Gujarat, concealed within rice bags, and intended for distribution across the Saurashtra region. Three individuals were arrested, while three others remained at large.