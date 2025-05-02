  • Menu
Cognizant to Hire 20,000 Freshers, Focus on AI and Cost Efficiency

Highlights

Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar announced the company will hire 20,000 freshers this year—double last year’s number.

Cognizant CEO S Ravi Kumar said the company will hire 20,000 freshers this year.

“This is double the number we hired last year,” he added. He shared this update during the company’s Investor Day.

The company’s main focus is on three things:

  • Hiring more freshers
  • Using AI to increase productivity
  • Improving efficiency to reduce HR costs

Cognizant’s revenue grew by about 7%, reaching $5.1 billion in the January to March 2025 quarter.

At the same time, the top five IT companies in India have said they will hire between 80,000 and 84,000 people in this financial year.

