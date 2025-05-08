Col Sofiya Qureshi: A 'fauji' kid driven to serve nation

New Delhi: Being a 'fauji' kid, Sofiya Qureshi grew up listening to tales of valour and sacrifice of the army shared by her grandfather, who was a soldier. Many years later, when she expressed her desire to join the armed forces, her family didn't hesitate and stood firmly behind her decision.

A colonel in the Indian Army today, Sofiya Qureshi, was chosen to brief the nation about India's 'Operation Sindoor'. During the briefing, Col Sofiya and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force flanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the dais, who delivered the opening statement from the government.

The briefing came hours after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK.

Qureshi and Singh shared the names and details of the sites targeted from 1 am to 1.30 am on the intervening night of May 6-7.

A multi-generation officer in the Army who imbibed the spirit of serving the nation at an early age, Qureshi is an officer from the Corps of Signals and spoke in Hindi while Singh shared the details in English, complementing each other.



