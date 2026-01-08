Cold wave grips Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The mercury plummeted in several parts of Odisha on Wednesday, with over 20 places recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, officials said. G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state, registering a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani town recorded 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Rourkela (5.1 degreesCelsius) and Jharsuguda (5.4degrees Celsius), the IMD said.

The minimum temperatures in Daringbadi, a popular tourist destination, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna hovered between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius, it said in a bulletin. In state capital Bhubaneswar, the minimum temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD said steady inflow of dry and cold northerly winds contributed to the chill, which is likely to intensify over the next few days.

The weather office also issued a warning for dense fog at several places across the state.