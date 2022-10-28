Collective responsibility of States, Centre to tackle crimes: Amit Shah

Surajkund (Haryana): Stating that it is the collective responsibility of states and the Centre to effectively tackle trans-border crimes, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday asserted that the Narendra Modi government has recorded success on all fronts of internal security.

Shah was addressing a 'Chintan Shivir' organised here with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced by Prime Minister Modi during his Independence Day speech. The government has also amended the Foreign Contributions (Regulations) Act (FCRA) that was being misused by some NGOs to conduct anti-national activities, religious conversion, political opposition of development projects and creating obstacles in development works, the home minister said.

"In our Constitution, law and order is a state subject... but we can be successful against trans-border or borderless crimes only when all states sit together to ponder over them, make a common strategy and (make) efforts to curb them," Shah said on the first of the two-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session). It is the collective responsibility of states to effectively tackle crimes being committed from across the country's border or states' borders, and also deal with regional crimes to make society free from fear, the home minister said. The 'shivir' can become a good platform to discuss strategies to counter cyber crimes, narcotics and cross-border terrorism, among others, and to exchange good practices in law and order, Shah said.

