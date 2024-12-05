College student found dead in Indore hostel, probe underway

A female student, who was pursuing her bachelor's degree in interior design, died in suspicious circumstances on Thursday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

She was found unconscious at a hostel in the morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Kashish Badhwani, a resident of Gwalior.

The hostel where the incident occurred falls under the jurisdiction of the Lasudia police station. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the hostel and started an investigation into the matter.

The student was found lying unconscious outside a bathroom in the hostel where she had been living for the last couple of years. She was noticed by one of her hostel mates, who alerted the staff members.

According to police, the parents of the deceased woman live in Gwalior and they have been informed. Meanwhile, the police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Badhwani was pursuing her bachelor's degree (interior design) from a private college in the city and was living in a private hostel.

During the interrogation, hostel mates told police that Badhwani was upset due to some unknown reasons and had not been talking to anyone for the past couple of days.

Police also learnt that she had stopped taking phone calls from her father M. Badhwani. She did not share any problems with anyone at the hostel.

The police team carried out a search in her hostel room, however, suspense remained on whether it was a suicide or murder. College friends, hostel mates and staff members are being questioned, said the officials.

"It would be too early to reach any conclusion, however, preliminary investigation suggests suicide. But, the exact reason would be known after the post-mortem is done," a police official said.

Over a dozen people have been interrogated so far, however, the police have yet to find any solid reason that could lead the further investigation into the matter. Police have recovered her mobile phone and will be examining her call records.