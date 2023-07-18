College toppers felicitated in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Fifty college toppers of Plus Two Arts, Science and Commerce in Dhenkanal district were felicitated with Certificate of Recognition and 93 toppers of 50 colleges were felicitated at a function organised by ‘Ama Prativa Ama Samman’ at Old Zilla Parishad hall here on Sunday.

The programme was attended by Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal, Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi, SP Gyanranjan Mohapatra and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Archana Poohan.

“Being a good human being opens doors for a good career. Those who are career-oriented must be compassionate in these changing times,” said speakers while felicitating talents of various disciplines.

Congratulating the toppers, Saroj Sethi and Sudhir Samal advised them to build their career with determination and scale new heights. While ensuring a successful career, they must inculcate moral values and not forget the roles of society and their parents in their lives, they said.

The Collector said 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Dhenkanal and released Rs 32 crore to enhance education and infrastructure in colleges. Dhenkanal has secured fifth position in the State in Education.

Mahesh Sahoo advised toppers not to forget their obligations and become assets of society. Organisation president Priya Ranjan Mahunt presented details of their activities. Earlier, High School toppers of various schools were greeted by ‘Ama Prativa Ama Samman.’