Commendable move: Sandeep Dikshit on renaming Sarai Kale Khan ISBT chowk after Birsa Munda

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday welcomed the renaming of Sarai Kale Khan ISBT chowk after Birsa Munda and said it was a commendable move.

In a significant move on Friday morning, the Union Minister of Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Sarai Kale Khan Chowk will now be known as Birsa Munda Chowk.

"Birsa Munda was a great leader, not just for the tribal community but for the entire nation. Naming places after him is a matter of pride," said the Congress leader.

However, he expressed concern over the tendency to overlook the ideologies of such leaders, adding, "We often name places after leaders but forget their principles. For instance, the Aam Aadmi Party frequently invokes Bhagat Singh’s name, but their governance style is far from his ideals."

Commenting on the severe pollution in Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit accused the Aam Aadmi Party of failing to address the crisis effectively. He remarked, "The Delhi government is entirely responsible for this situation. Illegal constructions, often backed by AAP councillors and MLAs, have worsened pollution. While they claim to stop construction, they turn a blind eye when money is involved."

The Congress leader also criticised the city government for poor road conditions, stating, "The state of roads slows down vehicles, and the lack of reliable public transport forces people to rely on private vehicles, increasing pollution. The government is failing to manage infrastructure and is now shutting down schools to hide its incompetence. Instead of addressing stubble burning in Punjab, where AAP is in power, they are engaging in hollow politics."

Highlighting the health impact, he said, "Doctors warn that pollution is reducing life expectancy by 7-8 years. As a citizen of Delhi, I feel like the government is slowly killing us with its negligence."

Reacting to former Congress leader Vir Singh Dhingan joining AAP, Sandeep Dikshit said, "I know Mr Dhingan well, he is a veteran leader from Seemapuri, though his influence has declined in recent years."

Further, questioning AAP's principles, he stated, "These are the very leaders Arvind Kejriwal used to criticise. Kejriwal himself once told me that Vir Singh Dhingan was among the most corrupt leaders in Delhi. How is it that the same people, once accused of corruption by AAP, are now welcomed into their fold?"

Sandeep Dikshit also pointed out the inconsistency in AAP’s stance, adding, "Seemapuri was the constituency where AAP began its anti-corruption movement. Today, the same individuals they accused of corruption are being embraced. What does this say about their integrity?"