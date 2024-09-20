Communal Clash Erupts During Ganpati Procession In Karnataka's Davanagere

Tensions flared in Karnataka's Davanagere on Thursday when a Ganpati idol immersion procession became the epicenter of a communal clash between Hindu and Muslim communities. The incident unfolded as the procession passed through Aralimara Circle, an area with a significant Muslim population.



According to police reports, the situation escalated when stones were allegedly hurled at the procession, prompting immediate police intervention. Authorities swiftly halted the procession and moved the Ganpati idol to a secure location. The immersion ceremony was later completed with all religious rites observed under heightened security.



The clash resulted in injuries, including to a police officer, leading local authorities to impose a curfew in Davanagere to maintain order. Law enforcement officials have announced their intention to file cases against individuals from both communities involved in the disturbance.



Ajay, a 36-year-old flower decorator, has filed a formal complaint against 20 people from the Muslim community, alleging they attacked the procession with sticks and stones. This complaint is now part of the ongoing investigation.



Senior police officer Uma Prashant assured that the situation is currently under control. He stated, "We are investigating the root cause of the incident and are yet to determine the full extent of injuries sustained." Authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry to identify the factors that triggered the clash and to prevent future occurrences.



This incident highlights the sensitive nature of religious processions in diverse communities and underscores the need for vigilant peacekeeping efforts during such events. As the investigation continues, local officials are working to restore harmony and ensure the safety of all residents in Davanagere.

