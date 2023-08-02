Communal Clashes In Haryana Trigger Alert In Delhi; Educational Institutions Closed In Gurugram Amid Tensions

The repercussions of Monday's communal clash in Nuh, Haryana, have now spread to sector 70 in Gurugram, located less than 20 kilometers from the national capital, New Delhi. On Tuesday night, several shops and makeshift homes adjacent to a residential complex were set ablaze. In response to the communal clashes that erupted during a religious procession organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh, Haryana, the Haryana Police took action and made 116 arrests while registering around 41 FIRs on Tuesday. The clashes have resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, including two home guards, three civilians, and an Imam.



Subsequent to the Tuesday night's outbreak of violence in Gurugram, Delhi has been put on high alert. To address the communal unrest in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram, authorities have taken precautionary measures, and as a result, all government and private educational institutions in that area have been instructed to remain closed on Wednesday, August 2nd. The decision aims to ensure the safety and security of the students and the community amid the ongoing tension.

Top 10 developments in Haryana violence:

1. In response to the clashes in Nuh, security measures have been heightened in the national capital as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal intend to hold a protest near Nirman Vihar Metro Station in Delhi. The VHP has also called for a separate protest today against the clashes in the Mewat region. Additionally, a Mahapanchayat has been scheduled by VHP and Bajrang Dal at 4 pm on Wednesday at Bhisam Das Mandir in Manesar. Furthermore, a "major demonstration" is planned by the right-wing organization in Noida on Wednesday, led by VHP's publicity chief Rahul Dubey. The march is expected to start from Noida stadium in Sector 21A and proceed towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, where an effigy will be burnt.

2. The day after the Nuh clashes, a mob caused further unrest by setting fire to a restaurant and vandalizing nearby shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur. Targeting shops belonging to a specific community, the mob chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in the area, leading to the closure of the Badshahpur market.

3. In response to the escalating violence in Gurugram on Tuesday night, Delhi has been placed on alert. The Gurugram Police has urged people to ignore and not believe social media reports, advising them to dial 112 in case of any emergency. The police have reported incidents of arson and skirmishes.

4. In an effort to control the situation and maintain peace in the wake of recent violent incidents in Haryana, the Rapid Action Force personnel conducted a flag march in Gurugram's Badshahpur area.

5. Following the communal clashes in Gurugram and nearby areas in Haryana, the Delhi Police increased patrolling in the national capital as a precautionary measure. They are prepared to handle any potential fallout of such incidents in neighboring areas. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at sensitive locations in Delhi, and additional police forces have been deployed where needed.

6. Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, held the organizers of the religious procession (conducted by VHP) responsible for the violence, stating that they did not provide complete information to the administration, leading to the unfortunate incident.

7. In response to the ongoing communal tensions, the Gurugram district magistrate ordered the banning of the sale of loose diesel and petrol at fuel stations across the district to maintain control.

8. Haryana Police announced an ex-gratia of Rs 57 lakh for the families of the deceased home guards who lost their lives in the communal clashes that originated from Nuh in Haryana.

9. Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, referred to the Nuh attack as part of a larger conspiracy, and the VHP demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency. The CM vowed strict action against the culprits, ensuring that no rioters would be spared.

10. According to the police, the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad was obstructed by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in the Nuh district on Monday. Some claims suggest that the clash was triggered by an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. Reports also indicate that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante previously booked for the murder of two Muslim men, was expected to join the procession. As of Tuesday, there were no reports of fresh violence in Nuh and the surrounding areas. Thirteen companies of paramilitary forces arrived in the district, with six more on the way. To prevent any untoward incidents, Section 144 was imposed as a precautionary measure in Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.