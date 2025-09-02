Communication with patient, kin key to treatment outcomes: Doc

New Delhi: The manner in which healthcare professionals communicate with patients and their families can influence treatment outcomes, overall satisfaction, and trust in the healthcare system, said Dr S N Basu, the head of the obstetrics and gynaecology department at the Max Super Speciality Hospital here.

In her book, “Communication in Healthcare: Principles, Skills and Practices”, launched here on Sunday by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, the doctor addresses human connection -- one of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects of medicine.

In a post on X on Sunday, Patel said, “Delighted to launch the book titled ‘Communication in Healthcare: Principles, Skills and Practices’ authored by Dr S N Basu, in New Delhi today. My heartiest greetings to the author on this memorable occasion.” “I am sure the book will serve as a valuable resource for doctors, nurses, medical students, administrators, as well as others who wish to make healthcare more patient-centric and humane,” the minister said.

Drawing on her decades of experience in the field, as well as her pioneering role in establishing communication in healthcare as a recognised discipline in India, Dr Basu offers in her book a comprehensive exploration of the subject.

“While medical science has made remarkable advances, it is clear that the way healthcare professionals communicate with patients, families, and colleagues can significantly influence patient outcomes, trust in the healthcare system, and overall satisfaction with care,” Dr Basu said.

The book examines doctor-patient conversations, team dynamics in healthcare settings, communication during crisis, breaking bad news, and the importance of empathy, listening, and cultural sensitivity.

Through practical examples, case studies, and structured approaches, the book highlights how effective communication is not merely an added skill but a core clinical competence, one that directly impacts patient safety, reduces conflicts, and improves collaboration among healthcare teams.

The book also addresses the challenges unique to the Indian and global healthcare contexts, where diverse languages, cultural backgrounds, and resource constraints shape interactions.

Dr Basu, the eldest sister of Union Health Minister J P Nadda, said the book is not only for doctors and nurses but also for medical educators, students, policymakers, and anyone invested in making healthcare more compassionate and patient-centred.