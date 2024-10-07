Competition held to revive rural sports

Berhampur: Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF), a socio-cultural organisation of Berhampur, on Sunday organised a rural sports competition among girl students of various educational institutions in and around Berhampur at Khallikote University stadium to give traditional rural sports a fresh lease of life.

A total of 325 students from different schools and colleges of the city and its adjoining areas participated in the events such as Khapara Dian, Kaudi Khela, Daudi Dian (skipping), Sankha Nada (blowing of conch shells), Thia Puchi, Basa Puchi and Hulahuli.

Ganjam District Sports Officer Santosh Kumar Sahu inaugurated the rural sports competition. Such competitions will facilitate the rural sports and help the womenfolk to keep their body and mind fit, said Sahu.

Sixteen girls were selected from the competition who will be trained to perform a dance ballet from October 8. These top performers would perform at a cultural programme titled ‘Thia puchi naranga, goda deita saranga’, to be held on the occasion of Kumara Purnima at the government ITI auditorium in the Silk City on October 16.

Manorama Maharana of Berhampur, who has earned a niche for herself in boxing at the national level, was felicitated during the function.