  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Competition held to revive rural sports

Competition held to revive rural sports
x
Highlights

Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF), a socio-cultural organisation of Berhampur, on Sunday organised a rural sports competition among girl students of various educational institutions in and around Berhampur at Khallikote University stadium to give traditional rural sports a fresh lease of life.

Berhampur: Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation (MPF), a socio-cultural organisation of Berhampur, on Sunday organised a rural sports competition among girl students of various educational institutions in and around Berhampur at Khallikote University stadium to give traditional rural sports a fresh lease of life.

A total of 325 students from different schools and colleges of the city and its adjoining areas participated in the events such as Khapara Dian, Kaudi Khela, Daudi Dian (skipping), Sankha Nada (blowing of conch shells), Thia Puchi, Basa Puchi and Hulahuli.

Ganjam District Sports Officer Santosh Kumar Sahu inaugurated the rural sports competition. Such competitions will facilitate the rural sports and help the womenfolk to keep their body and mind fit, said Sahu.

Sixteen girls were selected from the competition who will be trained to perform a dance ballet from October 8. These top performers would perform at a cultural programme titled ‘Thia puchi naranga, goda deita saranga’, to be held on the occasion of Kumara Purnima at the government ITI auditorium in the Silk City on October 16.

Manorama Maharana of Berhampur, who has earned a niche for herself in boxing at the national level, was felicitated during the function.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick