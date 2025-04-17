'Concerned over violence': SC to hear case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its concern over violence taking place amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. "One thing that is very disturbing is the violence which is taking place.

Once the matter is before court, it should not happen," a bench headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna remarked. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the passing of an interim order and urged the CJI Khanna-led Bench to give the Union government a hearing before any order is passed.

He added that a reply would be filed within two weeks if a notice is issued to the Union government, and the matter may be taken for hearing on a day-to-day basis.