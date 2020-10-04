Conduct NARCO test on DM, SP who kept lying: Hathras family

Lucknow: The family of Hathras rape victim on Saturday accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case of being "hand in glove" with the accused and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

The mother of the 19-year-old woman, who died at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, said the police did not hand over her daughter's body after her death. She demanded an investigation monitored by a Supreme Court Judge and said the family doesn't trust SIT or CBI.

These people didn't let me see the body of my girl even after I kept begging for it. We don't want the CBI enquiry either. We want that the investigation of the case be conducted under a Supreme Court Judge," she said.

After restricting entry for more than two days, Hathras district administration finally allowed the media to enter the victim's village on Saturday morning. Speaking to media, the victim's sister-in-law said, "First of all, police should clarify whose body was cremated that night. It wasn't our girl's body, we didn't see it. Why should we undergo the Narco test? We are telling the truth, we are seeking justice. The DM and SP should undergo the Narco test. It is they who have been lying."

Refuting reports that the deceased's grandfather was present when her body was cremated, her sister-in-law said, "The grandfather of the girl died in 2006. How can anyone claim that he was present during the cremation?

Speaking on the alleged tapes of family's conversations with a political leader, she said, "No one from our family spoke to any political leader. I don't think politicians' visits here will do us any good. We want justice for our girl." The 19-year-old woman died at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, over two weeks after four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras allegedly raped and assaulted her, leaving her legs fully and arms partially paralysed.

During a visit to Varanasi on Saturday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani described the incident in Hathras as painful. "Chief Minister Yogi will do justice in this matter. But Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka going to Hathras is just playing politics."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati called for a CBI probe into the murder of a young Dalit girl who was gang-raped by four men in Hathras. Mayawati had earlier demanded Presidents rule in Uttar Pradesh.