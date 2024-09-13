Cong leader’s son among 2 held with drugs in Bilaspur

Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur police have arrested two men, including the son of a Congress leader, after recovering 45.60 grams of ‘chitta’ from them, officials said on Thursday.

Congress leader Jagir Singh Mehta resigned from the post of Ghumarwin Block president after his son’s arrest in the case.

The accused were arrested after their vehicle was stopped for checking on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane at Garagoda in the Swarghat area of the district where the police had erected barricades on Wednesday evening.

The duo were coming from Punjab in a taxi. On checking the vehicle, 45.60 grams of ‘chitta’, a form of adulterated heroin, was recovered from them, Bilaspur ASP Shiv Chaudhary said.

Both were wanted for a long time in a case whose investigation was underway, the ASP said. According to police, the accused were identified as Anil Kumar and Gaurav Sharma, both residents of Ghumarwin in Bilaspur. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.