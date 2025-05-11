  • Menu
Cong seeks all-party meet chaired by PM; Parliament session
With India and Pakistan agreeing to an immediate ceasefire, there is now a need more than ever before for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence, the Congress said on Saturday.

New Delhi: With India and Pakistan agreeing to an immediate ceasefire, there is now a need more than ever before for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence, the Congress said on Saturday.

The opposition party also demanded that the government call a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the past 18 days. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for -- the prime minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence." There is also now a need, more than ever before, for a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last 18 days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve, he said.

