Cong seeks 'explicit answer' from govt
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "total silence" and sought an "explicit answer" from the...
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "total silence" and sought an "explicit answer" from the government after Donald Trump claimed India has offered the United States a "zero-tariff deal" on a reciprocal basis. "The Commerce Minister is in Washington DC and President Trump has made yet another grand announcement from Doha. There is 'total chuppi' from our PM. What has he agreed to and what linkage is there between this and the stoppage of Operation Sindoor?" Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, wrote on X. Congress MP Manish Tewari posted, "Is it a fact that India has offered a zero tariff deal to the United States? That needs an explicit answer from the government."