Cong seeks MP Dy CM Devda’s resignation

Bhopal : The Congress on Monday sought the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda claiming he was close to an arrested accused in the case related to seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore by the Gujarat ATS and NCB from a factory in Bhopal.

On Sunday, Gujarat officials had said 907.09 kilograms of mephedrone, both in solid and liquid forms, worth Rs 1,814 crore were seized in a raid at a factory located in Bagroda industrial estate near Bhopal. The unit, which was busted on Saturday, had the capacity to manufacture 25 kg of MD drug per day, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad said in a statement.

Three persons, identified as Amit Chaturvedi, Sanyal Baner and Harish Aanjana, have been arrested in the mega drug haul case, according to police.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, while waving pictures of Aanjana with Devda, said,” We demand the resignation of the deputy CM. This man held in the drug case was close to Devda. In his social media profile, he has put up 500 videos and pictures of himself with the deputy chief minister.”

