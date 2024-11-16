Cong wants to break marginalised communities, BJP bats for everyone: PM Modi

Mumbai: As the polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is slated for November 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Congress wants to break marginalised communities while the BJP bats for everyone.

PM Modi said this during his interaction with the BJP’s booth-level activists on Saturday through the Namo App, before leaving on a three-nation tour.

He asserted that the NDA and Mahayuti governments have a vision for development wherein everyone gets an opportunity to progress, while the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) want to break the SC, ST and OBC communities and weaken their strength.

“The vision of our government is that we together develop so much that everyone gets an opportunity to progress. The Congress knows its history. Till the time SC-ST-OBC communities in the country did not become aware, the Congress used to form a government with full majority at the Centre. But ever since the SC-ST-OBC community has united, the position of the Congress has been weakening. Therefore, the Congress now wants to break the SC-ST-OBC community to such an extent that no strength is left against the Congress,” he claimed.

The PM further stated, “The Mahayuti government is trying to empower every section of society. This is the difference between our government and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the people are feeling this difference.”

PM Modi, who addressed ten poll rallies in Maharashtra, added, “The people of Maharashtra are very impressed with the two-and-a-half years of the Mahayuti government. Wherever I have gone, I have seen this love.”

“They want this government to remain in place for the next five years. This sentiment is echoing in Maharashtra, ‘BJP-Mahayuti ahe, tar gati ahe, Maharashtrachi pragati ahe (If there is BJP-Mahayuti, there is speed and Maharashtra’s progress)’”, he said.

He told the booth level BJP activists that they are strong workers of the party and his direct representatives.

“People feel reassured by telling you their hopes and aspirations. They feel that if they tell you, they have told Modi. I also try to ensure that the ground reality reaches me through the workers,” he said.