Congress, 10 Oppn parties question PM Narendra Modi's silence

New Delhi: The Congress, along with ten like-minded parties from Manipur, on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the violence in the northeastern state, adding that they are waiting for an appointment to discuss the issue in-depth with him. Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Ten opposition parties from Manipur are waiting for the appointment from the Prime Minister."



"Ten parties, Congress, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, AAP, All India Forward Bloc, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Revolutionary Socialist Party have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister. They are awaiting a reply. We are hopeful that before leaving for the US on June 20, he will meet the opposition parties." All these leaders are waiting in the national capital and will stay put till June 20 to meet the Prime Minister.



Taking a swipe at the BJP government at Centre, Ramesh, who is party's Communications in charge said, "Manipur was burning 22 years ago on June 18, 2001. The Assembly Speaker's bungalow, CM Secretariat was burnt and the blockade remained for three-and-a-half months. At that time the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the demand of all parties, convened an all-party meeting twice and he appealed for peace."

"Whereas, today leaders from 10 parties are waiting to meet PM Modi, but he is silent," Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said. He said that on June 24, 2001, an all party delegation from Manipur met the Prime Minister, it was just six days after the incident in the state.

"Before going abroad, the then Home Minister LK Advani met the all-party delegation on July 8 and the Prime Minister (Vajpayee) once again appealed to maintain the calm and help the administration to help in restoring normalcy in the state," he said. Ramesh said that today leaders of 10 political parties are waiting here to get a chance to meet the Prime Minister but he is silent and he is yet to make an appeal.