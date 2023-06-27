  • Menu
Congress Blame BJP For Sudden Surge In Prices OF Tomato And Other Items

  • The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that due to wrong policies first tomatoes were thrown on the streets and then there is a sudden surge in prices.
  • Over the past few days, tomato prices have exceeded Rs 100 per kilogramme in various regions of the country, raising anxiety among millions of households.

Even as the prices of tomato, onion and potato soared in several parts of the country, the Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that due to wrong policies first tomatoes were thrown on the streets and then there is a sudden surge in prices.



In a tweet (in Hindi), Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister had said that tomato, onion and potato are his 'TOP' priority. But due to wrong policies... first tomatoes are thrown on streets and then they are sold at Rs 100 per kg." He also attached a news report highlighting the soaring prices of tomato and other items.
Meanwhile, over the past few days, tomato prices have exceeded Rs 100 per kilogramme in various regions of the country, raising anxiety among millions of households. In numerous locations across the national capital, including Azadpur Mandi, tomatoes are being sold at or above Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Following an increase in wholesale market rates, prices have risen to anywhere between Rs 80 and Rs 120 per kilo in local marketplaces. However, the wholesaler dealers attribute the surge in price to heavy rainfall in various regions of North India which has damaged tomato crops, thereby limiting the availability of an adequate supply in the wholesale market.

