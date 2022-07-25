Congress calls meet ahead of Sonia Gandhi's 2nd appearance at ED

A day ahead of Sonia Gandhi's appearance at the Enforcement Directorate office here, the Congress on Monday has called a meeting of the party leaders to prepare for protests. The party has asked its workers to hold a peaceful 'satyagraha'.

The meeting will be held in the evening and leaders have been asked to attend to discuss strategy on the issue.

Last week the Congress held protests when Sonia Gandhi was summoned to the ED. Congress MPs protested in the Parliament premises and later tried to march to the ED office but were detained and later released.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday (July 26) after questioning her for three hours in connection with the National Herald case on Thursday. The Congress interim president was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who stayed at the ED headquarters till the time the questioning ended.

The members of Youth Congress had stopped several trains at the Shivaji Bridge railway station to protest against the questioning of their party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The protesters had raised slogans against the Central government and the financial probe agency ED for allegedly targeting the members of the opposition and muzzling their voice.

"This is a symbolic demonstration against the dictatorship which is constantly bent on crushing the Constitution and democracy," the Youth Congress said.