Congress changes its Jaipur candidate in 5th list; fields former Rajasthan minister

The Congress on Sunday, in its fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, has replaced its Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma with former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

The party has fielded its legislator Murarilal Meena from Dausa parliamentary seat in Rajasthan.

The Congress has named candidates for all 12 seats where elections will be held in the first phase -- April 19.

Murarilal Meena's wife Savita Meena, had contested the Dausa seat in 2019 on a Congress ticket, but she had lost the polls.

This time, Murarilal Meena has been made the candidate.

Congress candidate from Jaipur seat Sunil Sharma on Sunday offered to give up his candidature over the 'Jaipur Dialogues' matter.

Sunil Sharma was the target of Congress supporters on social media for being the director of Jaipur Dialogues forum, which backs the right-leaning ideology.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had also raised questions about giving a ticket to Sunil Sharma for his links with Jaipur Dialogues.