Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Remarks On BR Ambedkar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Kharge demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Shah from the Union Cabinet by midnight if he truly respects the Dalit icon’s legacy.

Speaking at a press conference, Kharge called for a public apology from Shah and warned of widespread protests if the demand was not met. "Amit Shah must apologize. If PM Modi genuinely has faith in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, he should ensure Shah is removed from the cabinet by midnight. Otherwise, people will take to the streets. For Ambedkar’s ideals, people are even ready to sacrifice their lives," he asserted.

Kharge accused the BJP of undermining the Constitution and following the Manusmriti principles, alleging that they align with the ideology of Hindutva leader Veer Savarkar. "This government does not believe in the Constitution but rather adheres to Manusmriti. PM Modi’s six tweets defending Amit Shah reflect their shared agenda," he said.

Highlighting Ambedkar’s universal vision, Kharge stated, "Ambedkar stood for equality and justice for all, focusing on the rights of the poor and marginalized. He never promoted caste divisions, but BJP’s actions insult his principles."

The controversy stems from Shah’s remarks in Parliament, where he criticized Congress for frequently invoking Ambedkar’s name, calling it a “fashion.” Shah stated, "If they had taken God’s name as often as Ambedkar’s, they would have secured a place in heaven for seven lifetimes."

The remarks sparked outrage, with Kharge leading Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, in a protest within Parliament premises, holding Ambedkar’s photos and demanding Shah’s resignation.