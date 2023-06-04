Congress confident PM Modi's visits won't dent Ashok Gehlot's social security plank

Jaipur: As Rajasthan nears the crucial Assembly polls, the ruling Congress is determined to retain power by putting up a united front regardless of the simmering tensions within, while BJP is fighting on issues like corruption, rising crimes and high unemployment rate in the state.



This time, the Congress seems confident of bucking the trend of alternating power with the BJP despite the saffron party making all-out efforts and Prime Minister not leaving any opportunity to tear into it over several issues.

During his recent Ajmer visit, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on Congress and called it a party which has been "looting" people.

"Congress that takes a cut of 85 per cent commission in every project. We were able to do development because we plugged the leakages created by the grand-old party," the PM said.

In a dig at the Congress, the Prime Minister further said that the party never discriminates when it comes to corruption. "Congress doesn't discriminate when it comes to loot. It loots every citizen of the country poor, exploited, tribal, minority, women and disabled all equally, he said.

Notably, Modi has made eight visits to the poll-bound state. However, a confident Congress claims that no matter how many times PM visits here, he cannot take away the developmental works carried out by the incumbent government.

"No matter how many visits the Prime Minister makes, no matter how many false assurances he makes and no matter how many fake announcements he makes, he cannot break the historic works of the Congress government in Rajasthan," PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra asserted.

In Rajasthan, all the propaganda of BJP has failed in front of good governance and the guaranteed rights being given to the people, he added.

Actually, Congress is banking on its social security schemes such as OPS, Chiranjeevi, Mehangai Rahat Camp and RGHS. The company which chalked out strategies for Congress in Karnataka is guiding Rajasthan Congress.

Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced 100 units free power for the residents. Also, BPL families registered with Ujjawala scheme are getting gas cylinders for Rs 500 since April 1.

So people-friendly schemes are making Congress confident of repeating Rajasthan, said Archana Sharma, chairman, social security board, Rajasthan.

The state residents have decided to bring back BJP to power as they are fed up with rising crime rates, high unemployment rate and corruption, said BJP deputy leader of opposition.