Congress Demands Apology From Shiv Sena Over Remarks On Indira Gandhi

Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress lashed out at the Shiv Sena over its leader, Sanjay Raut's comments on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and demanded their withdrawal.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to go and meet underworld don of yesteryears, Karim Lala, as was widely reported in the media.

Sanjay Raut, a former journalist, had said that it was the underworld back then which used to decide who the police commissioner of Mumbai would be or who would sit in the state Secretariat.

Raut added that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet underworld don Karim Lala who was involved in activities like smuggling and narcotics trade.

At a press conference on Thursday, Raut, giving a fresh spin to his previous comment, remarked that Karim Lala was a leader of an outfit which took up the cause of Pathans and hence, met Indira Gandhi along with other leaders to highlight the problems of the community. Leaders in turn, would meet him on their visit to Mumbai, he said.

Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress attacked the Shiv Sena and said that it would have to repent for making such bad propaganda about Indira Gandhi. He demanded that the Sena leader take his words back. In a post on Twitter, Nirupam hit out at the Sena indicating a rift on this issue:





बेहतर होगा कि शिवसेना के मि.शायर दूसरों की हल्की-फुल्की शायरी सुनाकर महाराष्ट्र का मनोरंजन करते रहें।

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी के खिलाफ दुष्प्रचार करेंगे तो उन्हें पछताना पड़ेगा।

कल उन्होंने इदिराजी के बारे में जो बयान दिया है वो वापस ले लें। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the BJP dared the Congress to come out against the Shiv Sena, adding that this a clear sign of ideologically diverse parties grouping up for power.