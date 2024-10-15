Congress intensifies preparation for Maharashtra elections

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, the Congress party is intensifying its preparations. A review session took place with all AICC Election Observers responsible for Parliamentary segments, including Dr. Kota Neelima, the AICC Election Observer for the Amaravati parliamentary segment, and the Sanathnagar Incharge, who participated in the session held today at Tilak Bhavan, the headquarters of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee in Mumbai. The meeting was addressed by AICC General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Chennithala, along with MPCC president Shri Nana Patole, CLP leader Shri BB Thorat, and other senior leaders. Furthermore, AICC War Room incharge and MP Shri Shashikant Senthil, along with Maharashtra War Room Incharge Shri Vamsi Chand Reddy, briefed the Observers and addressed their queries.

In a related development, AICC General Secretary Shri K.C. Venugopal issued a press release appointing Senior Observers for the Assembly elections, which include Shri Ashok Gehlot and Dr. Shri Parameshwara for Mumbai and Konkan; Shri Bhupesh Baghel, Shri Charanjit Singh Channi, and Shri Umang Singhar for Vidarbha (Amravati & Nagpur); Shri Sachin Pilot and Shri Uttam Kumar Reddy for Marathwada; Shri T.S. Singhdeo and Shri M.B. Patil for Western Maharashtra; and Dr. Shri Syed Naseer Hussain and Smt. D. Anasuya Seethakka for North Maharashtra assembly segments. Additionally, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Avinash Pande have been appointed as State Senior Coordinators by the AICC, further solidifying the party's organizational structure in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, at a press conference held by the Election Commission today, the Chief Election Commissioner announced the assembly election dates for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Maharashtra Assembly Election is set for a single phase on November 20, 2024, while the Jarkhand Assembly Election will occur in two phases on 13th and 20th November, 2024, marking a significant moment for political engagement in both states.